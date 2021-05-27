Cancel
Florida hospital warns of 'dangerous' spike in pool-related drownings: What to know

By Linda Carroll
TODAY.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents looking forward to spending a fun Memorial Day weekend with their kids at a place with a pool may want to review water safety protocols before leaving home. A Florida Hospital has issued an alert, warning about a “dangerous spike in child pool-related drownings among vacationers.” From March to April 2021, the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children has seen a 600% rise in submersions in children, some critical and some fatal, compared to the same time last year, with the majority of the submersions in children under age 3.

www.today.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
