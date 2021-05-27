4 popular wood flooring types and how to pick the right one

The floor is an important part of the house. Besides making us feel comfortable when walking at home, the appearance of the floor also greatly affects the appearance of the rooms in your home. Usually, the floor selection will be adjusted to the design of the room. However, besides that, there are still some other things to consider, such as the material and the resistance of the floor. You also have to pay attention to who will stay at the house. If there are pets, then avoid using cloth floors. So, to make it easier for you to choose a floor for your home interior, here is a list of the best flooring types that you can choose: