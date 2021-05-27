4 popular wood flooring types and how to pick the right one

IKEA cabinets have long been the go-to choice for those looking to design a stylish, custom-looking kitchen-but without the sky-high expense of made-to-measure cabinets. They're so popular, in fact, that some companies, like Semihandmade, even specialize in creating beautiful fronts that fit standard IKEA cabinets. Taking their cabinet game one step further, Semihandmade recently launched BOXI, its own line of direct-to-consumer, quick-ship cabinets that gives IKEA a run for its money. So when interior designer Anne Sage was designing a kitchen remodel on a strict schedule (we're talking less than two months), she turned to the new cabinet brand to give the kitchen a semi-custom look, fast.