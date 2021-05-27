Beyond Wellesley: a visit to Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster, Cape Cod
Demand is pent up, temperatures are trending up, and with 50% of Massachusetts fully vaccinated, spirits are up. Everybody is ready to travel again. It feels important for these first forays back out into the world to be successful, easy, fun. At the family-friendly Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club on Cape Cod in Brewster, the 429-acre property's private beach, 4 pool areas open to guests, 9 tennis courts, 6 pickleball courts, and 7 restaurants (plus room service) are ready to go. So is the line-up of planned summer activities for the kids, along with the manicured and challenging 18-hole golf course, the only Nicklaus-designed links on the Cape. There's also a lineup of Private Experiences such as beach fires, archery, and picnics.