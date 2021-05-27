Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brewster, MA

Beyond Wellesley: a visit to Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster, Cape Cod

By Deborah Brown
The Swellesley Report
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand is pent up, temperatures are trending up, and with 50% of Massachusetts fully vaccinated, spirits are up. Everybody is ready to travel again. It feels important for these first forays back out into the world to be successful, easy, fun. At the family-friendly Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club on Cape Cod in Brewster, the 429-acre property’s private beach, 4 pool areas open to guests, 9 tennis courts, 6 pickleball courts, and 7 restaurants (plus room service) are ready to go. So is the line-up of planned summer activities for the kids, along with the manicured and challenging 18-hole golf course, the only Nicklaus-designed links on the Cape. There’s also a lineup of Private Experiences such as beach fires, archery, and picnics.

theswellesleyreport.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Wellfleet, MA
Wellesley, MA
Lifestyle
City
Brewster, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wellesley, MA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Us Open Golf#World Golf#The Villages#The Linx Tavern#The Front Lawn#Tented#Brewster General Store#Beach Bar#Brewster Fish House#Ocean Terrace#Bruins#Blue Claw Boat Tours#Whale Sense#Roscommon Room#Cape Cod Bay#Resort Guests#Brewster Flats#Oyster Farm Tours#Outdoor Dining Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
News Break
Netflix
Related
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Sciencecapecodwave.com

Cape Cod Wave Magazine Is 8 Years Old!

Cape Cod Wave Magazine is 8 years old today. On May 16, 2013, we launched this online magazine aiming to cover the character and culture of Cape Cod. We thought the Cape could benefit from more local journalism, especially as local newspapers, many owned by one national corporation, were cutting staff.
Nantucket, MAjamesedition.com

Luxury, defined: What is Cape Cod architecture?

Situated on the hook-shaped headland of Massachusetts, Cape Cod (and the surrounding islands of Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and the Forbes family-owned Naushon Island) is a popular summertime vacation resort. Since the 19th century, Cape Cod has been a go-to location for wealthy home buyers. For more than a century and...
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Sham Rods 2021 Season Set

The Sam Rods Car Club will resume nightly cruise ins June 1 at a new location, Canterbury Plaza, 331 Cotuit Rd, Sandwich. The cruise will start at 5 PM every Tuesday night through September 28 weather permitting and run to about 7:30 PM, sunlight permitting. The fundraising efforts will go...
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Silent Spring to Update Study on Water Testing

BARNSTABLE – A virtual community event is being held by the Silent Spring Institute for past and present members of the Hyannis community on May 18th to receive information about the Massachusetts PFAS and Your Health Study. The federally funded study is looking for health consequences of past exposure to...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Wellesley, MAWicked Local

Bulfinch partners with Art Wellesley, Wellesley College

COURTESY OF THE BULFINCH COMPANIES INC. The Bulfinch Companies Inc., a commercial real estate and investment firm, recently announced a partnership with Art Wellesley and Wellesley College to beautify storefronts of downtown Wellesley. As part of the third phase of Art Wellesley’s ongoing Storefront Project, artworks from students at Wellesley...
Advocacycapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/17/2021

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted. CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism…. Full Story. Legislators and Local...
Orleans, MAcapecodtimes.com

An improbable love story

Sisyphus is the main character in a Greek myth who was punished by the gods by being forced to continually roll a large rock up a steep hill, only to have the rock slip away just as he approached the top of the hill. This task would continue to eternity.
Provincetown, MAcapecod.com

‘Walk for Home’ Seeks to Help Growing Homeless Population

PROVINCETOWN – The third annual Homeless Prevention Council Walk for Home will be taking place Saturday, June 12 both in-person in Provincetown and virtually. The event will take place from 9am-12pm and will be raising funds for homeless prevention. The HPC has been in business on Cape Cod for 30...
Orleans, MAWicked Local

Housing is a worthwhile investment on Cape Cod

Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet residents voted in favor of a $131.8 million Nauset Regional High School building project. Voters also gave the go-ahead a few years ago to build a new Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich for $128 million. Bourne recently built a new $40 million intermediate school to replace an aging one.