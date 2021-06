​When the first ball is tossed to signify the start of the 2021 French Open, it'll be just a few ticks over 230 days since the last champion was crowned. The 2021 edition of the tennis season's second Grand Slam is closer to the norm after last year's tournament moved to late September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event was pushed a week later than normal, with the hope of allowing more fans to attend. Now, the red clay of Roland Garros is ready to go and four Canadians will hit the courts in Paris with their sights set on a singles title.