Can People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Still Spread the Coronavirus?

The emergence and spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and subsequent mitigation measures have caused widespread social disruption. These disruptions have also affected community transmission of endemic diseases and the seasonal circulation patterns of other respiratory viruses. In both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, within-season influenza activity has been at historically low levels since 2020 (1, 2). Additionally, the circulation of human metapneumovirus, enterovirus, adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinovirus has been substantially reduced (3). These reductions in respiratory virus infections are linked to changes in health care–seeking behaviors and limited surveillance capacity, but mostly to the widespread implementation of nonpharmacological interventions (NPIs) to control SARS-CoV-2 transmission. How this will affect the transmission patterns of endemic respiratory viruses remains unknown.