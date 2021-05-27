Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Can People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Still Spread the Coronavirus?

By Brooklyn Reader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccines can be great at preventing you from getting sick, while at the same time not necessarily stopping you from getting infected or spreading the germ. Preliminary evidence seems to suggest the COVID-19 vaccines make it less likely someone who’s vaccinated will transmit the coronavirus, but the proof is not yet ironclad.

Virus
Health
Pfizer
Public Health
Vaccines
Covid-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
