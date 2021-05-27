Can People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Still Spread the Coronavirus?

No, you can skip routine testing, with some exceptions. According to the latest guidelines posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you don’t need to be tested or to quarantine if you’re fully vaccinated. This is still true even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick. There is an exception: You might develop COVID-19-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and fatigue, which in any case, you should be tested and see your doctor or go to the hospital but remember many common colds and viruses can cause similar symptoms to COVID-19, which experts say could lead to a lot of unnecessary testing in the fall.