Cards We Stopped Playing in Commander

In the last year, I have been making an effort to chronicle the historical context of each of the legendary creatures coming out of the Commander products. When I started with Commander 2011, it didn’t seem unusual to me that the cards I was referencing may have been out of date for where Commander was in 2020. But as I was recently working on my Commander 2015 installment, I was taken aback by how several of the cards that crossed my mind were no longer seeing much play anymore.