Dior Men Launches First-Ever Homewear Kit in Oblique Jacquard

Parisian auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr is set to host an archive auction, featuring 500 vintage pieces from John Galliano’s tenure at Dior from 1996 to 2011. Around 300 of the items were donated by a Russian woman, who has been buying Galliano’s fashion-forward pieces since his debut in fall 1997. Stand-out offerings include a black cheongsam-style evening dress, seen in the first collection, and a 2005 red belted python coat. You’ll also be able to choose from an estimated 100 handbags, which will include the Lady Dior, Gaucho, Malice and Cadillac silhouettes, as well as four Saddle bags – one of which is dressed in denim and embroidered with butterflies. Prices will range from €30 EUR (approx. $36 USD) for smaller accessories, all the way up to around €6,000 EUR (approx. $2,720 USD) for the more exclusive items.