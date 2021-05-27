Dior Men Launches First-Ever Homewear Kit in Oblique Jacquard
Under Kim Jones's creative direction, has unveiled its first-ever men's homewear kit to bring some comfort and elegance to your home attire. The fashion house offers a range of accessories that includes all the essentials for a comfortable day at home. Blurring the line of luxury fashion and loungewear, the collection spans from an eye mask, slippers, a stole, and a pouch – all dressed in Dior's signature Blue/Black Oblique jacquard motif. Made in Italy, the Oblique slippers are lined in silk ottoman, while the tonal Dior accented stole is crafted with wool, silk and cashmere.