Dior Men Launches First-Ever Homewear Kit in Oblique Jacquard

hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Kim Jones’s creative direction, has unveiled its first-ever men’s homewear kit to bring some comfort and elegance to your home attire. The fashion house offers a range of accessories that includes all the essentials for a comfortable day at home. Blurring the line of luxury fashion and loungewear, the collection spans from an eye mask, slippers, a stole, and a pouch – all dressed in Dior’s signature Blue/Black Oblique jacquard motif. Made in Italy, the Oblique slippers are lined in silk ottoman, while the tonal Dior accented stole is crafted with wool, silk and cashmere.

Kim Jones Unveils Sporty Dior Men's Resort 2022 Collection

Kim Jones is closing in on his third year as men’s artistic director at Dior, and while the lead visionary’s design repertoire is known to call on modern art collaborators — be it KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Amoako Boafo, Kenny Scharf or Peter Doig of seasons past — Jones has taken a different approach to Resort 2022. Flipping back through the archives, the designer has sought sartorial inspiration from the 1960s style archetypes of Marc Bohan — the renowned creative who helmed the label for 30 years.
Wilson Sporting Goods Launches First-Ever Line of Premium Sportswear

Wilson Sporting Goods — a top player in the professional athletic equipment market — is taking a turn into the apparel industry with the launch of its first-ever premium activewear line, Wilson Sportswear. “For more than a century, Wilson has been designing equipment to the specifications required by the world’s...
Every Look From Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

While we go farther into the future, fashion houses are gravitating towards the past through wardrobes encapsulated by archives and saluting the sartorial footsteps of their house predecessors – that is Dior included. Evolution, transformation, and reworking are some of the keywords tossed into the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection....
Gucci's First-Ever NFT Is Expensive AF

Gucci is all-in on virtual luxury. The Italian fashion house recently dipped its toe into digital fashion with its Sneaker Garage and an expansion of its Roblox partnership that incited some very wild scalping from secondhand resellers. Now, as Gucci expands its centenary "Aria" celebration, its next move is to delve deeper into the online-only art form known as the NFT.
Dior Men's presents a collection of future classics for Spring 2022

In his three-year tenure at the helm of Dior Men’s, Kim Jones has made blockbuster collaborations and tributes to epochal artists like KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Judy Blame, Amoako Boafo, Kenny Scharf and Peter Doig a landmark feature of his work. Next to these razzmatazz presentations, and the big-personality-adjacent clothes we saw in them, the collection that the house revealed today — Spring 2022 — felt like a comparatively more calm affair.
The Teletubbies Launch First Ever Pride Collection

More than 20 years ago, Teletubbies were at the center of a so-called gay controversy surrounding the quirky children's television characters (particularly Tinky Winky), but times have changed. Now, the Teletubbies are embracing their uniqueness and their status as unlikely queer icons with the launch of their first-ever line of Pride merchandise. On Wednesday, the Teletubbies Pride collection was announced, partnering up with GLAAD to support 2021 Pride Month in June.
Converse x Carhartt WIP Drops Their ‘Hinterland’ Chuck 70 Sneaker

On May 27, iconic sneaker brand Converse teamed up with clothing and accessory brand Carhartt WIP for another drop of sneakers, this time time called the “Hinterland” Chuck 70. The collection includes a high-top style, which retails for $115, and low-top, which retails for $110. The sneakers will feature iterations...
Givenchy’s Black Leather Loafers Are a Sign of New Beginnings

Givenchy has unveiled a pair of luxury black leather loafers in what looks like the start of new beginnings when it comes to footwear for the French fashion house. In his short tenure as Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew M Williams has already reinvigorated the brand — most recently with the launch of the Giv 1 sneaker — but now draws on traditional Celtic motifs like the symbol of new beginnings for the leather loafer’s logo that elegantly dresses its heel.
So You Want to Start a Fashion Brand? | Highsnobiety

Earlier this week, we published an op-ed detailing all the reasons why you probably won't make it in fashion. As a counterpoint, this piece finds us speaking to the founder of CALA, a service that has never made it more possible to try break into the game. Here are some tips for success:
Pyer Moss' "The Sculpt" Sneaker Is Dropping in "Blue"

Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s label Pyer Moss first released “The Sculpt” sneaker as its first-ever in-house-designed pair back in September 2020, and since we’ve been treated to pairs that have utilized yellow soles alongside black and white uppers. Now, the progressive fashion house has switched things up, as its next pair is set to release in “Blue.”
A Look at the 15 Handbags That Have Made History

What makes a handbag iconic? An instantly recognizable silhouette, perhaps? A cross-generational and international appeal? Or, maybe, it is the ability of a purse to influence the style of the time and indirectly force fashion gurus to design clothes that will complement it, instead of the other way around. After...
Expressive Luxury Makeup

Valentino Beauty recently unveiled its luxurious new makeup collection and it is debuting with an extensive range of lipsticks, eyeliners and plenty of hybrid products that sit somewhere in between. Some of the notable releases include a dozen powder pigments that can be used as either eyeshadow or blush, three hybrid brow fillers (pencil, spoolie and liquid ink-tip) and V-Lighter, a hyaluronic acid-spiked liquid highlighter.
“What does ‘probably back to normal’ look like?” wondered Batsheva Hay over a video call. She was vexed about how style might change over the coming months as reemergence begins in parts of the world. Rather than offer a prescriptive solution, Hay equated the anxious jitters of being on the precipice of a major fashion change to the idea of back-to-school style.
Modern Luxury Fashion Collections

ALIÉTTE is billed as a modern luxury fashion brand and its cuts do not disappointed—the strikingly creative details are signature for founder Jason Rembert who is trying to strike a balance between " traditional design and innovative fantasy." Those interested in the chic cuts and vibrant colors that make ALIÉTTE's...
5 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Women

If you're anything like us, you've been wearing house slippers and a bathrobe for a year and a half. Bras? What are those? We don't know her. As COVID-19 quarantine comes to a close, we're excited to greet friends and family in the great outside world—but that also means we have to start thinking about putting real clothes on again, and that is very daunting indeed.
Kendra Scott Debuts First-Ever Men’s Collection

Kendra Scott, the Austin, Texas–based jewelry brand that’s been valued at over $1 billion, is introducing its first-ever men’s collection: Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The new collection drops June 7, both online and in stores, and centers on beaded bracelets. The pieces employ both gemstones and vinyl beads on leather cord and paracord, with sterling silver and 18k gold vermeil. Scott designed the series in collaboration with her three sons, and the final pieces “reflect elements of their styles and personalities,” according to a company statement.
You Could Own John Galliano-Era Dior, Thanks to This Archive Auction

Parisian auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr is set to host an archive auction, featuring 500 vintage pieces from John Galliano’s tenure at Dior from 1996 to 2011. Around 300 of the items were donated by a Russian woman, who has been buying Galliano’s fashion-forward pieces since his debut in fall 1997. Stand-out offerings include a black cheongsam-style evening dress, seen in the first collection, and a 2005 red belted python coat. You’ll also be able to choose from an estimated 100 handbags, which will include the Lady Dior, Gaucho, Malice and Cadillac silhouettes, as well as four Saddle bags – one of which is dressed in denim and embroidered with butterflies. Prices will range from €30 EUR (approx. $36 USD) for smaller accessories, all the way up to around €6,000 EUR (approx. $2,720 USD) for the more exclusive items.
Palm Angels debuts logo-splashed sunglasses collection

If the increasingly warmer weather has got you setting your sights on some new summer accessories, then look no further. Palm Angels’ delectably-hued, logo-splashed sunglasses will tick all your boxes for stand out rising-temperature style. Founded by ex-Moncler creative director Francesco Ragazzi in 2015, Palm Angels began its life as...