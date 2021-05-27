Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoover, AL

Midday Nowcast: Partly Sunny, Watching for Some Showers

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we are seeing a mix sun and clouds with some scattered showers with a few storms possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will mainly be in the upper 80s. For tomorrow, a surface front will push into Alabama allowing for a better coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out and the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) along and north of Interstate 59 as a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

www.alabamawx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Greensboro, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City#Tornadoes#Antarctica#Severe Weather#Sun#Spc#Sec#F4s#Midday Nowcast#Clouds#Upper 70s#Highs Today#Beach Forecast Center#Hurricane#Atlantic Basin#Portions#Surface#Fujairah#Fort Morgan#Vostok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hoover, ALwvtm13.com

Hoover couple invests in life-saving storm shelter after March 25 tornado

HOOVER, Ala. — Bob and Patsy Stafford consider themselves lucky their home was not touched when the March 25th tornado hit their Greystone Farms neighborhood. After seeing the damage their neighbors down the road got, it compelled the couple to make a new life-saving investment, a storm shelter. Learn more in the video above.
Hoover, ALPosted by
AL.com

Publix to open new Hoover store

The store, at 4293 South Shades Crest Rd. at Morgan Road Plaza, will open at 7 a.m. The 48,300-square-foot store will employ 135, the company said. The new Publix will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and produce departments. The...