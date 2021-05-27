Midday Nowcast: Partly Sunny, Watching for Some Showers

Today, we are seeing a mix sun and clouds with some scattered showers with a few storms possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will mainly be in the upper 80s. For tomorrow, a surface front will push into Alabama allowing for a better coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out and the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) along and north of Interstate 59 as a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail.