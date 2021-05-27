Cancel
Family Relationships

Tips for Preparing for Parenthood

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there is no way to be 100 percent prepared for this life change, there are a few things you can do to make the process easier. Knowing what to expect can help you feel less scared. Whether you have always wanted to be a parent or your pregnancy is...

New Bethlehem, PACourier-Express

A tip about tips

The other day, my husband and I were out for breakfast. I used my debit card to pay for the meals. Usually my husband doesn’t pay any attention to me when I do this, but he just happened to be looking over when I added the tip to the slip. He saw what I put down and he got into it with me about the amount. He said I don’t know how to figure the tip amount and I was leaving too much. I know perfectly well how to figure a tip, but I don’t want to leave that amount. I’ve done hard work where a tip is usually expected, and I know how appreciated that money is. I may be a bit more generous right now because I know that there are not as many people dining out, and not as many seats for those who do go out for meals, so I think I’ve been trying to help make up for it. My husband just doesn’t get this. Maybe if you explain it, he’ll be okay about it.
Recipesmacaronikid.com

5 Tips in Preparing for Post-Pandemic Life

Publisher's Note: I know everyone is excited about the news that Alberta is slowly re-opening over the next few weeks. Thank you for sticking with Macaroni KID Chestermere during the pandemic. I know the calendar has been empty, and that's why you turned to Macaroni KID in the first place. That's always been Macaroni KID's goal - to bring you all the local, low-cost family events. I'm looking forward to packing that calendar full of events like it used to be!!
YogaDaily Californian

Tips for building healthy habits

As a college student, it’s easy to prioritize academics and extracurricular activities over your physical and mental health. You might have found that instead of having habits that are beneficial for your health, your routines mostly involve binging on snack food and studying until your sleep schedule resembles that of a bat. Students typically have more free time during the summer which is why it’s a great time to focus on building healthy habits. These can be activities such as running in the morning, yoga, setting aside time each day to study or journaling before you go to bed. Building healthy habits and practices will help you start next semester on the right foot as the wait to return to an in-person semester finally ends. Read on to learn tips for building habits and maintaining them long term!
Women's Healthmomandmore.com

5 Doable Self Care Steps for Moms

After the whirlwind of a year that we have had, it is time to return to a sense of normalcy. While there’s nothing that could restore the losses incurred over this eventful period of time, it’s still essential to focus on what’s ahead for all of us. For stay-at-home as...
LifestyleAugusta Free Press

Surprising health benefits of a clean home

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Did you know there is a direct link between having a fit body and regularly cleaning your home? The guys at the University of Indiana did their research and discovered that people whose homes are neat, tidy, and clean all the time exercise more than those who keep postponing home cleanups, thus considerably improving their level of fitness.
Portsmouth, VApilotonline.com

Mentoring program helps fathers in all aspects of parenthood

It’s a Tuesday night on Zoom, and the half dozen members of Portsmouth’s Fatherhood Mentoring Program are in good spirits. Delano McKinney tells the group he has just won sole custody of his three kids after a long court battle. “It took a year to get it together. It was...
Environmentmyspectatoronline.com

Are You Prepared?

There is no doubt, sometime in the future, South Florida will be visited by another hurricane. Count on it. As Hurricane Season began on June 1 and ends November 30, now is the time to get ready. Before you panic at impending event, make plans now, and start procuring supplies. Thankfully, TP is back in stock! Nothing eases stress during an emergency like having many of the details and decisions resolved in advance. Here are some tips for getting prepared from the Florida Department of Health:
atoallinks.com

3 Tips to stress-free during Competitive exam preparation

When studying for competitive examinations, students are often under a lot of stress and anxiety. Exam anxiety may have a variety of effects on pupils and can even cause them to fall behind in their academics. As the exam day near, students’ heartbeats begin to increase and their palms begin to sweat, which is not a good indicator when you are ready to take the exam. This will not only take your attention away from your studies, but it will also undermine your confidence.
Small BusinessArkansas Business

6 Wellness Tips for Improving Employee and Company Health

For many Arkansas entrepreneurs, getting your small business off the ground is a grind. Your laser focus on the health of your company is good for growth but might cause you to overlook the health of your employees (and yourself). What is wellness?. Increasingly, people are interested in wellness. It...
Healtharcamax.com

The Cause of Stress

Many companies have long contended that stress in the home causes productivity loss in the marketplace -- and it does. But research now reveals that stress on the job causes stress at home. In other words, they feed off each other. In this hurry-hurry world of ours, competition to remain...
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
Weight LossABC Action News

Tips to Prepare a healthy morning smoothie

Your morning smoothie might actually be a total sugar bomb and causing your weight gain! Whether you're looking for a pre, post-workout snack or convenient grab-and-go breakfast the right smoothie can boost weight loss and jumpstart fat burning but adding the wrong ingredients can trigger cravings for sugar and carbs and cause weight gain.
Public Healthmomcollective.com

Tips + Tricks

Feliz Hall - Here we are: March. Round two of Covid birthday celebrations for our spring birthday kids. The first time through, we did birthday drive-bys, threw toilet paper in jest and well, necessity, and created fire truck parades. Now we are a... 15 Ways to Celebrate Easter This Year.
Women's Healthmetroparent.com

Dos and Don’ts of Prenatal Vitamins and Supplements

In the first month of pregnancy alone, your baby’s brain, spinal cord, heart, lungs, arms and legs are beginning to develop, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). To aid in the development of your unborn child, one of the things moms-to-be should do is take a prenatal vitamin.
bitchute.com

the Whole Tip

Summer of love brought to you by people that have been given everything and have never done shit in their life... Trees are wonderful. Here's some fun facts about them to brighten up your day. May 20, 2021. Fauci takes to their favorite brainwashing device, the television, to further brainwash...