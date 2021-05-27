Tips for Preparing for Parenthood

The other day, my husband and I were out for breakfast. I used my debit card to pay for the meals. Usually my husband doesn’t pay any attention to me when I do this, but he just happened to be looking over when I added the tip to the slip. He saw what I put down and he got into it with me about the amount. He said I don’t know how to figure the tip amount and I was leaving too much. I know perfectly well how to figure a tip, but I don’t want to leave that amount. I’ve done hard work where a tip is usually expected, and I know how appreciated that money is. I may be a bit more generous right now because I know that there are not as many people dining out, and not as many seats for those who do go out for meals, so I think I’ve been trying to help make up for it. My husband just doesn’t get this. Maybe if you explain it, he’ll be okay about it.