OT Chukwuma Okorafor: 2018 Draft Grade Retrospective
One of the most common things you hear after every draft is that grades can’t be finished until at least three years after a pick has been made. So after submitting my grades for every Steelers’ pick in this year’s class, I’m going back and revisiting picks from three years ago and beyond made by Pittsburgh. That continues today with second of the team’s two third-round picks in 2018, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor out of Western Michigan.steelersdepot.com