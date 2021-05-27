Cancel
Owosso, MI

Chamber CEO/president says teaching is reason for change

By The Argus-Press
Argus Press
 11 days ago

OWOSSO — Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President Greg Klapko, who announced earlier this month he plans to step down after less than a year with the group, now says he plans to become an Owosso High School teacher. "Now that I am able to make a more detailed announcement,...

