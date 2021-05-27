Cancel
New Waterford, OH

Crestview board awards waterline construction contract to Yarian Bros.

 14 days ago

NEW WATERFORD – Crestview’s Board of Education took another step toward the construction of the new school building on Wednesday morning. During a brief special meeting held by Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube, the board awarded the contract to construct the new waterline to the new school to Yarian Brothers Construction, Inc. for $143,318. This will connect the new building, designed for students in preschool through 12th grade, to the waterline which recently was constructed up the hill from New Waterford.

