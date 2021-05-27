Crestview board awards waterline construction contract to Yarian Bros.

LISBON — A proposed pollinator garden brought quite the controversy to Lisbon village council’s Tuesday evening meeting. The Chamber of Commerce applied for a beautification grant through the land bank and presented a tentative plan last week to the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corp. board for a pollinator garden with plans to plant the garden in the village. Mayor Peter Wilson, who serves on the Chamber of Commerce board, was a part of the presentation along with president Susan Shank. Shank came before council during their meeting to get permission to place the garden within village limits–preferably in the village park near the work-in-progress exercise path or by the community pool. Council president Dawn Thomas said that council was not given enough information about the project before it was presented to the land bank, and that council should have been advised about their plans to put the garden on village land.