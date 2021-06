The United States added 559,000 jobs last month as hard-hit sectors rehired workers laid off during the worst days of the pandemic, but analysts warned the virus was continuing to complicate the economy despite massive government stimulus. The Labor Department data undershot analysts' expectations for a lofty rebound in hiring enabled by accelerating Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, following the surprisingly weak employment gains in April. Even so, the jobs gains pushed the unemployment rate down to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent in April. Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the report indicated unemployed Americans were staying away from workplaces as companies rehired, which she blamed on the persistent aftershocks from business restrictions meant to stop the virus from spreading.