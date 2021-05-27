Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spotify expands Fresh Finds to support independent artists

hypebot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has added a new program to support independent artists centered around its popular Fresh Finds playlist. Fresh Finds is often the first official Spotify playlist placement for new independent artists and has helped launch the likes of Clairo, Omar Apollo, Curtis Waters, 100 gecs, Amine, and others. Fresh Finds...

www.hypebot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Artists#Spotify Singles#Austria#Creative Artists#Fresh Finds#Clairo#Ekkstacy#Soundbetter#Songwriter Publishing#The Drums Unusual Demont#Artists Resources#Creative Collaborations#Uk#Producers#Social#Marketing Campaign#Likes#On And Off Platform#Australia#Documentary Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Spotify
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Related
Visual Artcalvertjournal.com

NFTs for Meduza: buy digital art and support independent journalism in Russia

Russian news outlet Meduza is launching an NFT auction to raise funds for its independent journalism. Organised by two Russian crypto-art communities, NFT Bastards and Non-Fungible Females, the auction will sell exclusive single-copy video artworks, and multiple copies of larger digital pieces, many inspired by the outlet’s namesake Greek goddess.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Spotify app for Xbox now supports video podcasts

Microsoft today announced the availability of updated Spotify app for Xbox users. With this latest update, Spotify app for Xbox now supports video podcasts. To start watching, just press play on a video podcast. The creator-made videos will start automatically and sync immediately with your audio feed. You can tune...
Technologymaketecheasier.com

How to Create a Radio Station on Spotify and Find New Music

Spotify is great at identifying your music preferences and suggesting new artists for you to listen to. When doing so, the app takes into account your whole music library, but what if you’re craving more specific recommendations?. Let’s imagine you’ve been listening to a certain track extensively for the last...
MusicMiddletown Press

Spotify Is Making a Pledge to Mentor and Market Indie Artists

Music streaming can be something of a catch-22 for fledgling artists: You can’t break through without impressive streaming numbers, and it’s hard to get impressive streaming numbers without breaking through. Spotify is making an attempt at leveling the playing field. On Wednesday (May 26th), the streaming service announced its new...
InternetCNET

Spotify is kicking off an accelerator program for small, indie artists

Spotify is launching Fresh Finds, an accelerator-type program for small, independent artists that's drawing its inspiration from the Spotify-curated playlist of the same name. The first "class" of the program has four artists, and they'll get access to various kinds of support, including a collab with a producer, exposure in Spotify's marketing and personalized master classes, and mentorship, Spotify said.
U.S. Politicsmixmag.net

​Independent music venues in the US have still not received government support

Despite the Save Our Stages Act which passed into law in December, independent music venues in the US have still yet to receive a single penny of government relief. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is responsible for distributing the funds across the entertainment industry sector which promises a spread of $16 billion as a lifeline for live music, theatres and events.
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Solange Expands Record Label Into Creative Agency To Highlight Overlooked Artists

Eight years after launching her Saint Heron record label, singer Solange has expanded the brand into a full-on creative agency aimed at highlighting underrated artists. The artist, creative director, and musician took time to revamp the way her Saint Heron imprint serves her community of creatives, Artnet reported. On Monday, Solange announced the record label would transform into a multidisciplinary platform, studio, and creative agency.
Technologystateofpress.com

Spotify’s new ‘Only You’ feature expands on personalization investment – TechCrunch

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for June 2, 2021. It’s a good day in the tech world because former unicorn Spotify is out with new features about you. Yes, the company is taking its yearly listening review to a midyear format and packing its app with even more personalized mixes. My playlists are why I won’t leave Spotify until the heat death of the universe, so I suppose it makes sense that the service is doubling down on its personalization feature set.
MusicMusic Week

Spotify's Sulinna Ong talks global opportunities for Radar artist Griff

Griff is the latest artist on Spotify’s Radar programme. As revealed by Music Week yesterday, the BRITs Rising Star winner has been selected for the global emerging artist programme, following support for fellow UK acts including Central Cee and Young T & Bugsey. But Griff, who’s signed to Warner Records,...
Technologyaao.org

New Pupil Expander Used for Capsular Bag Support

In this video, we evaluated the use of the Xpand (Diamatrix), a nitinol pupil expander with a 6.7-mm internal aperture created from a laser-welded wire for a technique called iridocapsular capture. A cadaver eye study, as well as use of the device in surgical cases with weak zonules, showed the stability of the capsular bag / zonular complex during all of the steps of the phacoemulsification procedure, and up to IOL implantation. In pseudophakic eyes, stability was also maintained during viscodissection of the capsulorrhexis edge and irrigation / aspiration of Soemmering ring material, as well as mobilization of the haptics of the IOL out of the equatorial region. Owing to its design and material characteristics, use of this new pupil expander to perform iridocapsular capture is a promising technique in cases with zonular instability.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Spotify For Apple Watch Will Now Support Downloads And Offline Playback

Back in November 2020, Spotify officially released a standalone app for the Apple Watch. However, it wasn’t a “complete” app because unlike the smartphone version, the Apple Watch version did not allow for downloads or support offline playback. This meant that you would still require an internet connection, which means either you bring your iPhone with you or you have the cellular Apple Watch model.
Musicelectrowow.net

Imako’s Fresh Track “In Your Eyes” Was Inspired By Ed Banger Artists

If you are a true fan of Ed Banger artists, then you should meet Imako. What is exciting about his fresh track “In Your Eyes” is that it will remind you of French acts like Justice and Breakbot. I’m super happy with this tune and you should be too. Surely no one can deny the Parisian producer perfectly aligns classical elements such as the oboe, violin, and trumpet with electronic beats. This is primarily due to the fact that he comes from a musical family. His parents manage a conservatory, and he grew up surrounded by multiple instruments as a child. The excellent outcome can be listened to below.
MuseumsVentureBeat

Museum of Crypto Art will raise money to support NFT community artists

The Museum of Crypto Art (MOCA) will raise money through sales of cryptocurrency tokens to help the budding community of cryptocurrency artists, including those who have embraced nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The museum is virtual art gallery, and it first opened in April 2020. It is dedicated to the preservation of...
Businessmartechseries.com

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

Qlik announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.
Visual ArtWMTW

Maine artist's handmade dolls help support young women in Uganda

BATH, Maine — A Maine woman is using her skill as an artist to benefit young women half a world away through her one-of-a-kind dolls. “My feminist nature pushes me towards supporting women in every way I can, and I don't have a barrier of it being the U.S. or anywhere else,” artist Kimberly Becker said.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bullish Sign As Litecoin and Dash Find Support at MAs

Last week was the worst for the cryptocurrency market ever. It went through the biggest crash ever, overshadowing the retreat in early 2018. Elon Musk and Tesla pulling out of BITCOIN gave the crypto market the first kick down, then the China crackdown on crypto mining sent another shockwave across the market, crashing it lower.