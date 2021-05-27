Patek Philippe Drops Two New White Gold Aquanaut Chronographs

The white gold ref. 5153G was launched in 2011 following up on the release of the yellow gold version in 2009. The watch release was billed a ‘matter of honor’ in respect to the officer case tradition. The press release eloquently stated the following: “As in all other officer’s wristwatches, one of the key assets of the Ref. 5153 is the case in 18K yellow gold with the hinged cover that protects the case back. It is one of the most elaborate horological constructions that are still being built. From the front, it reveals the classic sleekness of a Calatrava with a mirror-polished, rounded bezel. Only a few modest details suggest that it is an officer’s-style case: the straight lugs with the screwed strap bars, the knurled turban-style crown, and the small case extension ridge on the crown side. This element hides the hinge for the cover that protects the screwed case back with the sapphire window. Such details clearly manifest the precision, the care, and the skill with which the manufacture’s cases are made.” This example is offered in mint, unworn condition complete with box, papers, shipping box and original hang tag.