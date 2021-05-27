Patek Philippe Drops Two New White Gold Aquanaut Chronographs
Patek Philippe has expanded its Aquanaut collection with seven new references, including two 60-minute flyback chronographs in white gold. The 42mm Ref. 5968 first joined the Aquanaut collection in 2018 as a stainless steel watch with bright orange highlights set against a black gradient dial. The new models, Ref. 5968G/001 and 010, are the first expansion of the model since then and also the first pieces to feature precious metal cases.hypebeast.com