Kanto Starter Readies a 'Pokémon' Base Set First Edition Blastoise Rug
Kanto Starter has now returned to offer a chance to own a Pokémon Base Set First Edition Blastoise Rug. Following its Base Set First Edition Charizard Rug, the latest retro-inspired home decoration will be available in an extremely limited quantity and never releasing again according to Kanto Starter. Once again the rug features all the elements found on the original card with “Kanto Starter” subtly appearing at the bottom.hypebeast.com