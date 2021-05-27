Kanto Starter Readies a 'Pokémon' Base Set First Edition Blastoise Rug

All of the noise in the Pokémon TCG right now is focused on the upcoming expansion, Chilling Reign. This weekend, participating tournament stores can sell Build & Battle Boxes, which will offer four Chilling Reign packs and a stamped promo weeks ahead of the expansion's official release on June 18th, 2021. However, this isn't the only product released by the Pokémon TCG this week. When you get out there to look for Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes, don't forget to pick up the latest First Partner Pack.