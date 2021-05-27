Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Kanto Starter Readies a 'Pokémon' Base Set First Edition Blastoise Rug

hypebeast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanto Starter has now returned to offer a chance to own a Pokémon Base Set First Edition Blastoise Rug. Following its Base Set First Edition Charizard Rug, the latest retro-inspired home decoration will be available in an extremely limited quantity and never releasing again according to Kanto Starter. Once again the rug features all the elements found on the original card with “Kanto Starter” subtly appearing at the bottom.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Edition#Complete Edition#Limited Edition#Home Base#Kanto Starter Readies#Evolution Stage#Pok Mon Power#Kanto Starter#Blastoise Rug#Edition Blastoise#Edges#Pearl#Decoration#Release Date#Cotton#Type Energy Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, And Pokémon Shining Pearl Release Dates Set

The Pokémon Company International dropped a few new release dates for fans to take note of concerning Pokémon Legends Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch, two of the upcoming Pokémon adventures will be making it in time just for the holiday season, whereas Pokémon Legends Arceus is dropping early next year.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List

The Pokémon TCG has released the full setlist of their upcoming expansion, Chilling Reign. Read about all of the collectible Ultra Rares, Full Arts, and Secret Rares here. Ultra Rares in Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign include:. 7/198: Celebi V. 8/198: Celebi VMAX. 20/198: Blaziken V. 21/198: Blaziken VMAX. 25/198: Volcanion...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Is The Pokémon TCG Reprinting Sun & Moon Base Set?

Speculation has been spreading about a possible reprint of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon. This has taken many collectors off guard, as this is not a recent set. The Sun & Moon base set, which introduced GX cards and revolutionized the way that the TCG handled Secret Rares, originally came out in 2016. Now, it's showing up for retailers to order again as if it's a new product… but is this a true reprint? Let's dig in.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus “First Use” Features Colors Of A Past Shoebox

Nike’s upcoming “First Use” pack celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic logos in history: the Swoosh. With most of the styles within the pack referencing the date of June 18th, 1971, the collection’s upcoming Nike Air Max Plus boasts a color scheme that seems to allude to the past as well.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Releases First Partner Pack: Unova

All of the noise in the Pokémon TCG right now is focused on the upcoming expansion, Chilling Reign. This weekend, participating tournament stores can sell Build & Battle Boxes, which will offer four Chilling Reign packs and a stamped promo weeks ahead of the expansion's official release on June 18th, 2021. However, this isn't the only product released by the Pokémon TCG this week. When you get out there to look for Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes, don't forget to pick up the latest First Partner Pack.
Shoppingbeastsofwar.com

New Spectre Operations Starter Set Now Available!

Spectre Miniatures has now released a new Starter Set for those wanting to dive into Spectre Operations! If you're eager to try out some Modern Warfare on the tabletop then this is worth a look. Starter Set // Spectre Miniatures. This Starter Set comes with all the bits and bobs...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon Sword And Shield Best Starter - Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble And Their Evolutions

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been out for several months now and many of you are probably intimately acquainted with Gen 8 already. For those of you on the cusp of starting your adventure through the Galar region, though, you'll soon be faced with a question that every Pokémon trainer encounters at the beginning of a new generation: Which starter Pokémon should I choose?
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Coming Later This Year: Best Look Yet

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Bred" has lived in infamy as the Banned Jordan shoe. Of course, this shoe was never actually banned and, in fact, the "banned" moniker was only used as a way to market the shoe. Regardless, this tactic worked as the black and red Air Jordan 1 model became a huge hit that is still highly-coveted to this day.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 96 II ‘Mystic Teal’ Official Images

The Nike Air Max 96 II continues to release in the original build. Designed by Sergio Lorenzo, we have another classic returning which comes highlighted in ‘Mystic Teal.’. Last released in September 2016, the pair comes dressed in a White, Mystic Teal, Black, Reflect Silver color combination. The pair will return for its 25th Anniversary in OG form while utilizing White mesh on the base while White and Black leather land on the overlays. Next, Mystic Teal detailing runs throughout while a White midsole and Black rubber outsole finish the look.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Releasing in ‘Grey Reflective’

Dropping alongside the ‘Black Reflective’ iteration, Nike will also debut the ‘Grey Reflective’ Air Max Plus. Going over this Nike Air Max Plus, it features Grey mesh across the uppers while the same shade adorns the plastic toe and leather overlays. Next, Blue hits the laces, tongue and insole branding, and outlines the Swoosh. Both ‘Tuned’ and ‘Air’ runs down the tongue and Black appears on the rubber sole. Finally, 3M reflective covers the overlays and laces to finish the look.
ApparelSole Collector

Another OG Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Colorway Is Returning Soon

After reissuing the “Fresh Water” colorway in February, Nike is bringing back another original iteration of Ken Griffey Jr.’s first signature sneaker this year. Returning to sneaker shelves before the end of May is the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in the “Varsity Royal” makeup, which last released in 2016 in honor of Griffey’s Hall of Fame induction. This blue-based color scheme with neon green hits is inspired by the team colors of the Seattle Mariners, the team where the Kid spent a decade playing during the heyday of his professional baseball career.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Continues Contrast Focus With the Dunk High "Midnight Navy"

After getting a look at “Triple White” Dunk Low coming this summer, is stepping back into its contrast focus with the Dunk High “Midnight Navy.”. Following its beloved two-tone design scheme, the upper of the shoe features a smooth white leather base accented by overlays of deep navy. The navy tone is continued on the laces and sockliner, while the white element continues on the “NIKE” tag branded nylon tongues. Elevating the shoe are pure white midsoles paired with contrasting navy rubber outsoles.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy 500 “Taupe Light” Releases Tomorrow

Reminiscent of the “Blush” — which is incidentally due to return this Fall — the Yeezy 500 “Taupe Light” is ready to release tomorrow. Part of a much-need comeback, the colorway effectively sets things back to zero, forgoing the bright, louder color of pairs like the “Enflame.” Instead, a dark tan washes over the suede and mesh upper, creating a look that, while familiar as I said, is distinct in its choice of shade. What’s more, the colorway accents its side with a bit of reflective piping and a lighter, slightly contrasted midsole.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max Plus Reflective Arrives in Two New Colorways

Revealed earlier this year in two Grind Rubber-soled options the 3M-glazed Nike Air Max Plus Reflective returns in two new color options — once again in black and grey based options. Here, they’re popped with Bold University Red and Racer Blue hues respectively, each featuring the accents down the tongue, laces, and Mini Swoosh outlines.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 Low GS ‘Very Berry’ Official Images

The Air Jordan 13 Low ‘Very Berry’ is a new colorway from Jordan Brand that somewhat resembles a past sample. Furthermore, the pair will drop in July and will be a kid’s exclusive release. As you can see, this Air Jordan 13 Low features a Black, Very Berry, and White...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” 2021 Release

Since the start of the year, Jordan Brand has brought back an impressive number of releases. And following the AJ3 Cool Grey and AJ1 KO, the Jumpman is soon to re-offer the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” right in time for its 8-year anniversary. Pictured here in detail courtesy of @zsneakerheadz,...
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1/1 ‘Black Multi’ Releasing Soon

Nike will drop another Air Force 1/1 which will allow individuals to customize to their liking. For our next pair to showcase, it comes highlighted in a ‘Black Multi’ colorway. Going over this Nike Air Force 1, it features Black velcro across the base while Multicolor leather runs throughout that...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Feature: Nintendo Life eShop Selects - May 2021

May was a little on the quiet side in terms of quality eShop greats, but there were still a number of titles released that are absolutely worthy of your time. These awards aim to celebrate the best of Nintendo's digital store, giving some love and attention to the games that could so easily be missed in the Switch's ever-growing library.