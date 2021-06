On Tuesday, May 25th, 32-year-old Chance Lee Copeland was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 37-year-old Cassie Oden in June 2019. As previously reported by KFYO News, Copeland had originally arranged for a meeting with multiple people back on that day in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. At some point during the meeting, Copeland fired into a car, striking 24-year-old Preston Beadman, and killing Oden. Beadman suffered moderate injuries in the incident. Authorities described it as a drug deal gone bad.