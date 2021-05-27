Cancel
Attack On Titan Launches Levi-Inspired Vacuum Cleaner

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's without a doubt that one of the biggest fan-favorite characters in the history of Attack On Titan is Captain Levi, a member of the Ackerman Clan who is easily one of the strongest members of the Survey Corps, and it seems as if a new product is recalling one of Levi's most ridiculous looks via a robot vacuum cleaner. While Levi was never shy about getting his hands dirty when it comes to fighting against Titans, practically wading through gallons of Titan blood, he is also more than willing to strap on the proper attire to clean up his messes.

