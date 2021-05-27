Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Amy Cooper Is Suing The Employer That Fired Her For Being Racist

By Erin Corbett
Refinery29
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Cooper — the Central Park "Karen" who called the police on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper and falsely accused him of threatening her — has apparently learned nothing in the past year. Cooper, a white woman, is now suing her former employer for firing her over the racist incident, and she’s arguing that she is a victim of racial discrimination. Yes, really.

www.refinery29.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Mr Cooper#Op Ed#Defendants#Case Law#Justice Charges#Federal Police#Plaintiff#African American#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Ms Cooper#Unnamed Employees#Federal Court#Firing#Misdemeanor Charges#Civil Rights Statutes#Ceo#Harm#Racist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritieswsgw.com

Amy Cooper sues former employer after calling 911 on Black man

▶ Watch Video: Christian Cooper on Amy Cooper’s phone call to police: “Pulled the pin on the race grenade”. Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident.
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

Woman sues former employer for firing her after viral Central Park confrontation

A white woman sued her former employer for firing her after a viral confrontation with a black birdwatcher last year in New York City's Central Park. Amy Cooper, who attracted nationwide attention in May 2020 after being caught on camera calling 911 to say a black man was threatening her and her dog, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. Cooper accused Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, of not properly investigating the incident before terminating her from her job as a head of insurance portfolio management, according to multiple news outlets.
MinoritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

Woman Who Called The Cops On Black Man Birdwatching In New York Sues The Company Who Fired Her For ‘Discrimination’

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was filmed threatening to call the police on a Black man in Central Park last year might have got off scot-free on charges of discrimination but she’s using the same approach to make a case for herself. A year after George Floyd’s murder and an interaction that put her in headlines, Cooper is suing her employer for “false dismissal.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Latin Times

White Woman Who Called Cops On African American Birdwatcher Sues Employer For Firing Her

A woman who gained infamy as the “Central Park Karen” has proceeded to sue his former employer for firing her last year. Amy Cooper became famous after a video of her calling the cops on African American birdwatcher Christian Cooper went viral. Since the incident, the woman was fired from her job. The woman claims that the company’s action of firing her was sexist and racist.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Lawyer Fined for Lies, Must Spread Word About Court Rebuke (1)

Case involves ‘serial litigant’ suing over home foreclosure. A Pennsylvania attorney who “lied, repeatedly” in court must pay $2,500 in sanctions in a long-running lawsuit, a federal judge said in a blistering decision that also requires the lawyer to share the court’s memorandum with every judge hearing his pending cases.
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Tyler woman indicted for embezzling from her employer

TYLER – A Tyler woman who confessed to writing more than $40,000 in checks to herself from the business that employed her has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury. According to our news partner KETK, an arrest warrant indicated Vicki Melhart, 39, wrote the checks while working for Deerbrook Storage Unit. The 107 checks were made out between October 2, 2019, and April 4, 2020. The owner of the company told police that Melhart’s job had been “renting units, paying various bills, and taking payments.” She was fired when the owner found out that she had been writing the checks and forging his or his son’s signature. In total, the checks added up to $40,125.35. In an interview with police, Melhart said that she had written the checks because she was “not making enough money.” She also asked “to pay the money back to the owner instead of going to jail.” Melhart is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Her first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
MinoritiesNBC Washington

Transgender Woman Sues DC Jail for Discrimination

A transgender woman is suing D.C. Jail for keeping her in the men’s detention unit despite her identifying as female. Sunday Hinton has been in custody at D.C. Jail since April 26. She has made several requests to be transferred to the women’s unit, but those requests have been denied,...