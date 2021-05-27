Cancel
Buck Sexton and Clay Travis: Who are the replacement radio hosts for Rush Limbaugh?

By Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

The three-hour radio slot of Rush Limbaugh will be filled by a lawyer turned sports journalist and a former CIA counter-terrorism expert turned political commentator after the conservative radio fixture died from cancer in February.

“The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” will begin in the daytime slot across hundreds of nationwide stations on 21 June, distributor Premiere Networks announced in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The Journal reported that the broadcaster hopes to attract a younger audience with Mr Travis, the 42-year-old founder of sport site, Outkick.com, and Mr Sexton, the ex-CIA and New York police officer.

The pair tapped by iHeart will go up against former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino , who was picked by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One to fill the 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern slot in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Washington, DC, which launched on 24 May with Donald Trump as a leading guest.

In a blog post to Outkick.com, which Mr Travis is expected to sell to Fox Corp. as part of the move, the politically independent moderate broadcaster said he made the move after seeing his audience embrace issues more important than sports.

“I’ve always said that sports should be an escape from politics, but, increasingly, sports became politics,” he said.

The president of iHeartMedia Inc’s Premiere Networks, Julie Talbott, approached Mr Travis about filling the Limbaugh timeslot “several months ago”.

“No one ever replaces a legend, and Rush Limbaugh is the most influential and listened to radio voice across multiple generations,” Mr Travis said.

“But the battles Rush fought aren’t ending. If anything, they’re just becoming more intense. And I think intense and rigorous and intelligent debate has never been more important in this country than it is right now.”

He will be joined in those political battles by someone who is no stranger to fighting. Mr Sexton followed a career in the Central Intelligence Agency and the NYPD as a security analyst on Fox News and national security editor for The Blaze before hosting the three-hour “Buck Sexton Show”.

“Needless to say, I couldn’t be more excited,” Mr Sexton said in a tweet , adding to the Journal that he and Mr Travis represent the next phase of talk radio after the airwaves were dominated by a single generation.

“We’re going to bring the perspective of two guys who see a country they’re deeply worried about, and a massive audience that needs people who will speak for them,” he said.

