As long as human society has existed, war has accompanied it in some form. In fact, for most of human history, peace has been the exception, not the rule. If you've managed to go through life without having been directly affected by an armed conflict, count yourself lucky. This is especially true because, during the last century or so, global conflicts reached a new level of scope and destruction. The two World Wars brought with them more death in battle than the world has seen at any other time in its history. Most of these slaughters were suffered by Europe and Asia, though no corner of the globe was unaffected. These are the deadliest battles in the history of the world.