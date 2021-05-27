Cancel
Paterson, NJ

Police officers recover high-powered firearm from 15-year-old near Paterson elementary school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhAMQ_0aDSiI5s00
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(PATERSON, N.J.) Paterson officials launched an investigation after a 15-year-old was caught with a high-powered firearm near an elementary school on Tuesday, according to PIX 11.

The incident unfolded when police officers patrolling the area heard shots fired near Public School 6 on Carroll Street.

Officers managed to find and arrest the suspected teen and seized the firearm.

“That scares the daylights out of me you know that’s something from a war zone,” one resident told PIX 11. “How the hell did that make it through our community?”

“It’s frightening to know that that type of firearm is on the streets and a 15-year-old had it,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The incident remains under investigation as officials continue to note the rise in gun violence across Paterson.

“Guns are becoming more available,” Sayegh explained. “It’s proliferating Paterson and other urban areas and that’s why you are seeing an uptick in gun violence.”

Last week, Sayegh spoke after a double shooting took place at Eastside Park.

The city has seen a minimum of 45 shootings in 2021, according to PIX 11.

“It’s just ridiculous, all the shootings,” resident Patricia Pipkin said. “There’s no solving it, it just makes more problems because one person is going to keep coming back for the other person and it’s gonna keep going.”

Sayegh said the local force has confiscated eight guns in 72 hours this past week and that they will keep battling crime in an effort to keep the community safe.

“This is a gritty city and setbacks will not permanently hold us back, they are just opportunities for us to bounce back,” he said.

