CVS launches giveaway for vaccinated customers including Super Bowl tickets, cruises

By Marina Pitofsky
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
© Getty Images

CVS Health is launching a giveaway for vaccinated customers that includes free Super Bowl tickets, cruises, vacations and more in an effort to fight vaccine hesitancy in the U.S.

The pharmacy chain announced that, from June 1 to July 10, customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS can enter the sweepstakes dubbed #OneStepCloser, according to a Thursday statement.

CVS is offering the prizes for customers through drawings, including 100 7-day cruises for two from Norwegian Cruise Line; game tickets, airfare and a hotel reservation for two to Super Bowl LVI in 2022; tickets for two to attend an iHeartRadio Music festival; five two-night trips through Wyndham hotels and more.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in the Thursday statement.

“Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction,” he added.

CVS Health in the Thursday said it is “working to close gaps in hesitancy” among Americans skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine and “provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.”

Customers must be 18 years or older to enter the giveaway and have received a vaccination or “certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health,” among other requirements, according to the Thursday statement.

Businesses and city and state officials across the country have invested in creative incentives to encourage U.S. residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 2.7 million people in Ohio registered for the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery, which offered residents the opportunity to win $1 million in one of five weekly drawings.

Several cities and states also partnered with bars, breweries and restaurants to give away free drinks to vaccinated residents.

