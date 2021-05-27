Exclusive: James Reed’s Underdog Films, Plimsoll team for Patrick Dykstra project

"What if t wasn't just a device? What if it was your new best friend." 20th Century Studios has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the animated movie Ron's Gone Wrong, made by an animation studio called Locksmith Animation in London (they previously made Arthur Christmas). After being delayed form release from last year, this movie is now set to open in theaters starting this October in the fall. Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device known as a "B*Bot". Ron's malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. With the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Kylie Cantrall, and Thomas Barbusca. This kind of reminds me of Her, but uh for kids, about a robot that helps a kid "come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship." It looks cute! And funny.