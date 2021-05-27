Cancel
Exclusive: James Reed’s Underdog Films, Plimsoll team for Patrick Dykstra project

By Jillian Morgan
realscreen.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of the Discovery+ series Chasing Ocean Giants, filmmaker James Reed – co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher — and his Underdog Films are once again partnering with Plimsoll Productions for a project with ocean explorer, adventurer and filmmaker Patrick Dykstra. The untitled project will see...

realscreen.com
