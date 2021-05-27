Cancel
Full Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a first look with a Superbowl ad back in February, now a proper full trailer is out for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s new horror-thriller “Old”. The “Sixth Sense” and “Glass” writer/director leaves Philadelphia behind for more tropical climes in this story about a group of vacationing people who find a dead body on a secluded beach and gradually come to realize something unnatural is happening both with time and their own aging process.

