Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State agencies outline plans for alignment of public health, human services

By BUSINESS RECORD STAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 28 days ago

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services on Wednesday announced the launch of their new Iowa Health and Human Services Alignment website and detailed the steps they will be taking as the two agencies’ wide-ranging services are aligned under a single health and human services organization.

businessrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Health System#Idph#Dhs#Public Consulting Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
Related
Healthgophouse.org

Rep. Berman introduces plan to ensure access to vital health care services

State Rep. Ryan Berman, majority vice chair of the House Committee on Insurance, introduced a plan to ensure health care providers can continue to provide services for catastrophic accident victims. “I have proudly supported auto insurance reforms to decrease rates for Michigan drivers and target bad actors who overcharge insurance...
Sacramento, CAAntelope Valley Press

State debates public health spending as virus recedes

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend the state’s extraordinary budget surplus on correcting the most widespread financial impacts of the pandemic, pledging to give $600 payments to most taxpaying adults while committing to pay off all of their outstanding rent and utility bills. But left out of...
EducationArkansas Online

Accreditation status good for all state public schools, education agency says

All 262 Arkansas public school systems and 1,050 schools are accredited by the state for the 2020-21 school year that has just ended, with none on probation and none accredited-with-citations. The Arkansas Board of Education approved the annual school accreditation status report at a meeting in which it also approved...
Fort Bend County, TXthekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services (FBCHHS) will be at the Four Corners Recreation Center in Sugar Land every Monday in the month of June from 3:30 PM to 7 PM to provide vaccinations without an appointment. The event is hosted by Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant of Precinct 4. “I decided to make the vaccine available after working hours without appointments, making it convenient and accessible to all. Walk ups are […]
Public HealthKilgore News Herald

The Role of CDC and Public Health Agencies in AFM Surveillance | Part I

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association present a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Together they discuss the process of how AFM cases are diagnosed, reported to public health agencies, sent to CDC, and classified.
Buncombe County, NCwnctimes.com

Commissioners Approve $512M Budget, Prioritize Education, Human Services, & Public Safety

Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Government Community News June 16, 2021: : With an eye toward bolstering the. community’s education systems, human services, and resources for public safety, Commissioners unanimously approved next fiscal year’s budget during their meeting on June 15. The $512.5 million spending plan allows the County to continue to provide high-quality services and resources while advancing the 2025 Strategic Plan.
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

State public defender agency settles pay-gap lawsuit

SANTA FE – Several female attorneys and investigators at the state Law Offices of the Public Defender are getting raises to resolve a lawsuit that alleged unfair compensation compared with better-paid male colleagues. Five employees at the public defender’s offices are receiving raises to resolve discrimination claims, according to settlement...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

Center for Ethics in Public Service Planned

The University of Scranton announced plans to establish a Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service, with a full launch planned during the fall semester 2021. Housed in the University’s Political Science Department of the College of Arts and Sciences, the Center will work to foster the development of ethical and competent public officials and civically knowledgeable, responsible, and engaged community members. It will develop new educational and networking opportunities for incumbent and aspiring public servants including training in the legal and ethical obligations of public servants as well as the knowledge, skills and capacities essential to just and effective governance. Moreover, the Center will be a clearinghouse for information on local and state governments and officials in NEPA, and relevant educational and training opportunities for public servants provided by other public and professional entities.
Nanticoke, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Committee OKs grant program to help human service agencies recover

NANTICOKE — State Sen. John Yudichak Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has cost lives, closed businesses, disrupted children’s education, and hurt many of the non-profit organizations that are always there for us and our communities in times of need. Chaired by Sen. Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Plumas Public Health adopts new state guidelines

Plumas County Public Health issued the following statement this morning, June 15:. On June 15th, California’s statewide plan to prevent Covid-19—the Blueprint for a Safer Economy—will be retired and replaced by a simpler set of health guidelines that will be the same across the state. We have made significant progress in vaccinating individuals and reducing community transmission thanks to the steps taken by Californians. The COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing infection, disease, and spread. Unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected and spread the virus which is transmitted through the air and concentrates indoors.
Healthopenminds.com

List Of Available North Dakota Medicaid Providers Selectable As A Primary Care Provider

On June 1, 2021, the North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) published this list of available Medicaid providers that are selectable as a primary care provider, as part of the Primary Care Case Management Program. The Primary Care Case Management Program helps ensure that Medicaid members have a regular health care provider who helps coordinate their care. Program participants select a primary care provider who will provide most of their health care services and refer them, if needed, to other providers who specialize in specific health care issues. If a Medicaid member does not select a primary care provider . . .
Payette County, IDArgus Observer Online

Planning for future public health emergencies

PAYETTE — During its regular meeting Monday morning, the Payette County Board of Commissioners moved to suspend the county’s COVID-19 policy, as it pertained to county buildings and offices. Leading up to this decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance to state that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in public, which reflected in updates to the policy as vaccination rates increased in spring.