As reported by The Victoria Advocate, The Victoria Independent School District has announced that remote learning will not be an option for the 2021 school year! Also announced in the district release that masks are no longer mandated and are optional, according to the district release. However, virtual learning will still be available only to students who are in quarantine because of COVID-19 or coming in close contact with someone who has had it. Many school districts have already announced an end to their remote learning status. What do you think about this decision? Is this decision long overdue or is it too soon? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this story.