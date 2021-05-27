IWD warns of fraudulent website attempting to collect personal information from Iowans
A fraudulent website mirroring Iowa Workforce Development’s claims portal is attempting to collect personal information from Iowans, IWD announced this week. Iowans applying for unemployment insurance benefits should only file an application through the official IWD website. IWD has not experienced any data breaches, but claimants should be vigilant in protecting their identity, IWD said in a statement. Indicators of fraudulent activity include:businessrecord.com