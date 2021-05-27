Delilah Welcomes Amy Grant to Her Popular Podcast, Love Someone

Available July 9, double disc project will include never-before-released tracks, remixes and more. √ Multiple preorders, fan bundle available today and throughout June. Six-time Grammy Award-winner Amy Grant announced she'll release a special 30th anniversary edition of her iconic album, “Heart In Motion.” Over the next few weeks, special preorders and fan packages will be offered. Starting today, AmyGrant.com will be live with an exclusive “Fan Bundle” that includes the double disc, an exclusive bonus single disc with commentary, a limited-edition photo book, T-shirt, and a 30-year “Heart In Motion” keychain. Physical preorders are also live today, including an exclusive version at Walmart with two extra tracks. Digital preorders will begin June 18 at all DSPs and include the instant grat track "Don't Ever Want To Lose It (Wind in the Fire)."