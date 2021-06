A 1,200-participant observational study to gather information on immune profiles among Covid-19 long-haulers should start in the next month or two, said Danny Altmann, PhD, professor of Immunology, Imperial College, London. Given the enormous public interest in this research, the group will aim to publicise meaningful results as soon as possible and have some updates after the first six months, Altmann said, adding the funding from various sources for the study is still being arranged.