Travertine is a form of limestone composed of the minerals calcite and aragonite, which are both made of calcium carbonate (CaCO3). In contrast to limestones that are formed in the ocean from the shells of tiny plankton and other marine organisms, travertine precipitates from high-temperature hot springs when hot water (25–73 degrees Celsius or 77–163 Fahrenheit) is expelled from the subsurface. The decrease in pressure and temperature at the surface causes degassing of carbon dioxide dissolved in the water (similar to when you open a can of soda), which in turn causes calcium carbonate to precipitate.