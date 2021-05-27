Bad Blood Between Dodgers and Astros Spreads to Stands

The Braves looked to even the series against the Dodgers on Saturday, after a brutal loss on Friday. Morton got to a 2-2 count vs Mookie Betts before hitting him in the arm with a curveball. Justin Turner then hit a chopper that Austin Riley was unable to field cleanly, putting men on first and second with no outs. Bellinger grounded into a forceout at second, but a Morton pickoff attempt of Bellinger at sailed over Freeman’s head, scoring Betts from third and advancing Bellinger to second, still with one out. Morton got a popout and a lineout to hold the damage to one run on zero hits. On the offensive side, the Braves were unable to work anything as a Ronald Acuna grounder that was initially ruled safe was overturned and Freddie and Ozzie went down in order. Morton breezed through a 1-2-3 second inning to calm things down after the rough first inning overall for the Braves. Austin Riley led off the home second with a single, but Dansby Swanson struck out before Austin Riley was picked off on what was potentially a balk. Adrianza ended the frame with a soft groundout. Morton mowed the Dodgers down in order in the bottom of the third.