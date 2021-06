Not only has it been raining more than usual, during the last week the rain has turned into some pretty powerful storms. At around 1 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, a TV alert went off. A Tornado Warning is in effect for Victoria County. For those of you that don't know a Tornado Warning means business. This means that a tornado has been confirmed and indicated by radar and then pictures of funnel clouds started to circulate on social media. SEE VIDEO BELOW.