MLB DFS Value Vault: May 27

Last week was a brutal reminder of what a frustrating grind it can be to play MLB DFS. Even if you made the right stack and fade calls, there were rainouts everywhere, games postponed after a slate locked, players getting yanked due to a weather delay, lineups and pitchers jumbled due to updated schedules. And that was just Saturday! But those of us who play in the MLB DFS streets know the rules and must embrace the variance and uncertainty. When others see their rosters fall by the wayside when there is late-breaking news or weather issues, us savvy DFS players can use that to our advantage.