Boston, MA

Boston Civic Design Commission meeting

boston.gov
 11 days ago

There will be a Boston Civic Design Commission meeting on June 1 at 5 p.m. To ensure the safety of the public, staff members, and BCDC Commissioners during the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no meeting at City Hall. 5:00 – 5:01 Call to Order. Approval of May 11, 18,...

www.boston.gov
