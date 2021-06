My father had one of the greatest nicknames of all time: "King Kong." That lofty name was bestowed upon him in high school when he was an all-state lineman in football. In later years, his nickname was shortened to "Kong." Still impressive. No wonder he was such a good bull rider. When the rodeo announcer would say, "Kong Smith coming out of chute number two on a bull we call 'Tango,'" the bull was already psyched out. When my father died at 42, no one remembered his mother had named him "Horald."