While travel is starting to come back here in Minnesota and across the country, here's a startling thought: will airlines start weighing you before you board the plane?. If you've taken a flight on a commercial airline recently, you already know that your baggage is already subject to both weight and size restrictions. (The size of a standard bag varies by airline, but most have a requirement that checked bags can only weigh 50 pounds before they start charging extra.) But will we, as passengers, be subject to fees based on OUR size and how much we weigh now too?