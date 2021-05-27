Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DOH: Adult Vaccinations on Track; Mask Order to be Lifted by June 28

bctv.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam today announced that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

www.bctv.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Doh#Vaccinations#Masking#Vaccine Doses#Cdc#Health Care Law#Health Department#Pennsylvanians#Vaccines Gov#Getvax#Spanish#The Department Of Health#Doh#Vaccination Locations#Vaccine Finder#Adults#Regulations#Workplace Guidance#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pennsylvania Stateexplore venango

Pennsylvania Will Lift Mask Mandate by June 28

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced today that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”
Pennsylvania Statedowningtowntimes.com

DOH: Pa. mask mandate likely to end June 28

Pennsylvania’s mask mandates will end no later than June 28, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday. Already, folks who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in many situations — stores, businesses and such are still allowed to mandate masks — but many have moved away from the requirement. Previously, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the mask mandate would end when 70% of the state’s adult population was fully vaccinated — already 70% of the population has had at least one shot, making it very likely that benchmark will be met at the end of June.
Public HealthHartford Business

Foxwoods lifts masking rules for vaccinated visitors

Foxwoods Resort Casino has dropped its mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests. The policy change was announced Friday by Foxwoods President and CEO Jason Guyot and went into effect Saturday. Guests who have not been vaccinated are being asked to continue wearing masks or face coverings, Guyot said, and Foxwoods staff will be required to do the same, regardless of their vaccination status.
Marion County, FLfloridahealth.gov

DOH-Marion announces June COVID-19 vaccination dates

OCALA, Fla.—The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations at its main office in Ocala (located at 1801 SE 32nd Ave.) in June. Vaccinations will be provided on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are available. To schedule an appointment, call 352-644-2590 during business hours Monday through Friday.
Dallas, TXhomeaccentstoday.com

DMC lifts mask mandate for vaccinated individuals

Dallas Market Center has updated its health and safety policies and recommendations in time for June’s markets, including the lifting of its mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. In alignment with the latest CDC guidelines, masks are no longer required for vaccinated people entering the marketplace. Unvaccinated individuals should wear a...
local21news.com

DOH: Over 52% of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms as of 12:00 a.m., May 27, there are 941 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,536. There are 1,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 296 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. As of 11:59 p.m....
Massachusetts StateRegister Citizen

Massachusetts vaccinations up; Montpelier to lift mask rule

More than half the population of Massachusetts is now fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to public health data released Saturday. Nearly 7.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Saturday. That includes more than 4.1 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Public HealthJournal-News

Coronavirus: State reports fewer than 300 cases Sunday

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported 268 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number reported in the past 21 days. The new cases are fewer than half of the state’s current case average of 655 cases per day. The Ohio Hospital Association reported 539 people are...
Public Healthgreaterlongisland.com

NYS: School districts don’t have to require masks, indoors or out

The New York State Department of Health announced today that students, faculty and all staffers are no longer required to wear masks in schools starting Monday. Though the measure is still being encouraged, especially those who are unvaccinated, officials said. The same guidance applies for summer camps. New York State...
Healthwlea.net

State Health Dept Changes Mask Rules For Students K-12

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement yesterday on the state Department of Health’s planned changes to mask guidance for K–12 schools:. “Announcing on a Friday afternoon that masks will now be optional for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools starting Monday — with...
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Florida progress continues against COVID-19, but state data reduced

With more than 10 million residents vaccinated, Florida continued progress against the coronavirus pandemic this week, but also deactivated some of its most established resources for updating Floridians on the course of COVID-19. Evaluating the progress of the pandemic has become more difficult, as Florida health officials have reduced the...