Patti Smith, Michael Stipe Set for 'World Environment Day' Livestream

When Bill Berry left R.E.M., it could’ve been the end of the band. On some level, the remaining three — Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Peter Buck — probably wanted it to be the end, but the story goes that Berry left with the stipulation they had to keep going as R.E.M. The ensuing second half of R.E.M.’s career — the trio years, what’s now become known as the “three-legged dog” era — was full of searching, experimentation, new revelations but also stylistic pitfalls, and ultimately a homecoming and goodbye. It all began with 1998’s Up, a claustrophobic album that leaned into electronica. While Up is now held in high esteem by plenty of R.E.M. fans, it was more baffling then, when one of the biggest rock bands in the world seemed to be retreating inside their heads and new machines. For a few more albums, R.E.M. would continue to experiment and figure out how the band could grow and sound without Berry. But at the same time, they built up their next album as something happier than Up, another new beginning.