Smithsonian Channel adds “Searching for Secrets” to summer slate

By Kim Izzo
realscreen.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS-owned Smithsonian Channel is set to air Searching for Secrets, a six-part doc series to debut in Canada and the U.S. on June 6, and in the UK, June 14. The series aims to take viewers back in time to explore unknown facts and unearth secrets about some of the world’s most iconic cities and their history.

