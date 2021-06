Are you ready to team up with the Avengers and tap into your inner Super Hero? Avengers Campus, an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of Super Heroes, is about to open inside Disney California Adventure park at Disneyland Resort. It’s been brought to life by an incredible team of Imagineers who know and love Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as much as we do, and they’ve gone to truly epic lengths to ensure that the campus itself, its innovative and tasty treats, and all of the magnificent merchandise will delight every fan—even those who might just be discovering these beloved characters for the first time.