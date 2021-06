An armed school employee in Utah was able to stop an attempted kidnapping suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived, according to officials. The incident occurred Tuesday when a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl at a school playground in Ogden. The armed school employee told the man to leave the playground as he was trying to pull the little girl away with him. The man then let go of the girl and the employee took all the children inside, then drew his weapon and held the man off when he punched a window in an apparent attempt to force his way inside, police said.