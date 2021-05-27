Cancel
Creating a culture of divergent thinking

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivergent thinking is the essential rocket fuel of the creative process and innovation. It’s also an underused resource. So, what is the power of divergent thinking and what can organisations do to tap into its full potential?. Any act of creative problem-solving requires two principle mental processes: convergent and divergent...

