Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The top 19 water parks in Asia

blooloop.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia is absolutely swimming in water parks, with Guangzhou’s Chimelong Water Park the most visited in both Asia and the world. Aquatic attractions from Fantawild in Wuhu, Zhengzhou and Xiamen are all popular. There are also Playa Maya offerings in Wuhan, Shanghai and Tianjin. Other exciting water parks in the...

blooloop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Amusement Parks#Water Slides#In The Water#City Parks#Disney Parks#National Parks#Southeast Asia#Walt Disney World#The Chimelong Group#China Fantawild Holdings#Wuhu Fantawild Water Park#The Boonie Bear Village#Global Fair#European#Magic Land#Samsung C T#Super Tornado#Giant Bowl#Cyclone Wave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia top 4 million

JAKARTA (May 31): The number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asian countries exceeded four million, including 78,515 fatalities and more than 3.6 million recoveries, according to official figures. A total of 25,603 more cases were recorded in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past...
WorldTime Out Global

7 best amusement parks in Asia we want to visit

Need some excitement in your life? Universal Studios Singapore can slake some of that thirst, but it doesn't hurt to dream of the many other thrilling theme parks across Asia. Whether you're a total Disney fan, an adrenaline junkie, or in need of some family-friendly fun, there's something for you on this list of some of the best theme parks in Asia.
RelationshipsMMORPG News

Top 38 Matrimonial Sites in Asia With cost (Updated for 2020)

The Alexa position for Jeevansathi is 395. Click the link to read through regarding how it is possible to boost your odds of finding your match on Jeevansathi. This can be a niche site run by the Malayala Manorama Group in Kerela. Additionally they claim to function as the matrimony site that is largest in Kerala. As they are supported by a publishing team, they offer extra solutions like printing adverts.
Businessmorningstar.com

HSBC Replaces Top Executive in Asia — 2nd Update

HONG KONG -- HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday said its Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Wong is retiring and it has appointed two veteran bankers to take over the running of its business in the region. The London-headquartered banking giant named David Liao and Surendra Rosha as Asia-Pacific co-CEOs with immediate effect,...
Environmentopticflux.com

Asia’s Water Supplies Affected by Melting Glaciers and Climate Change

New research aims to raise awareness of Asia’s current situation. For instance, more than 1 billion people depend on rivers with their headwaters in the mountain ranges, including the Himalayans and Karakoram. Climate change is currently causing mountain snow to melt more quickly and glaciers to shrink, affecting Asian water...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Asia Gold Indian jewellers lift shutters; discounts prevail in top hubs

Physical gold demand crept up this week in top hubs India and China though dealers were still forced to offer discounts, while businesses limped back to life in India as some COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Some Indian states have begun easing restrictions as infection cases abate. "Slowly, businesses are opening...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 11 June 2021

Correction for Last Week’s Newsletter Titled Arden Group Acquires Grand Mercure Monaco Hotel in New Zealand. “Murali Kodoor, owner of Auckland-based Golden Grand Trading Limited, has announced the acquisition of the Grand Mercure Monaco hotel in Nelson, New Zealand, from Patrick Sanders, who owns the hotel together with his family at an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is not made by US-based real estate investment firm, Arden Group.”
Travelcruisehive.com

First Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings in North America

It’s been 15 months in the making, caused heated debates, and was eagerly anticipated by thousands of cruise fans, but the day has finally come. The first ship to sail from the Bahamas since March of last year sailed from Nassau this week with a fully vaccinated group of guests and crew.
TravelTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Makes Much-Anticipated Return to Caribbean Sailing

Royal Caribbean International and local Caribbean communities Saturday celebrated the cruise line's long-awaited return to regional operations as Adventure of the Seas set sail from Nassau, The Bahamas. The fifteen-deck, Voyager-class cruise ship, which arrived in Nassau only last week, is homeporting this season at Nassau Cruise Port for the very first time.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia's reflation momentum puts commodities, shipping stocks on top

(June 8): Reflation trades are alive and kicking in Asian equities, where shippers and raw materials producers are outperforming both broader stock gauges and the surge in commodities prices as economies recover. Shares of Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. jumped 76% this year in Shanghai. Philex Mining Corp. has gained more...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

CRUX poaches top rated Baillie Gifford Asia manager for UCITs funds

CRUX Asset Management, the active equity investment manager, has hired Baillie Gifford's Asia investment manager, Ewan Markson-Brown, to lead the firm's expansion into Asia with two new UCITs equity strategies. He will work with CRUX to establish a new office in Edinburgh. The appointment enable CRUX to launch two actively...
Chinathe-saleroom.com

Asian Art Discoveries - China and Southeast Asia

A LARGE BRONZE MIRROR China, Han Dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD). Of circular form with a smooth and simplistic design. Condition: With surface wear... A CHINESE BRONZE BOWL, HAN China, Han Dynasty (206 BC - 220 AD). The simplistic bowl shows beautiful naturally grown malachite and lapis lazuli p...
Asialowyinstitute.org

Finding a new approach to water security in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian governments are aware of the intersecting challenges of water security and disaster governance. The importance member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations place on this dual imperative is reflected in the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together and the Building Resilience for Sustainable ASEAN from Water-Related Disasters Project.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Cracks slip as crude tops two-year highs

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel and benchmark 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday as crude oil prices rose to more than two-year highs. Front-month refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to a two-week low of $8.24 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from a one-week high of $8.70 per barrel on Friday, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil have firmed recently as seasonal refinery turnarounds have tightened supplies, although regional demand continues to remain lacklustre due to COVID-19 restrictions. The front month crack for jet fuel also fell to $6.03 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $6.40 on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.36 0.66 0.87 75.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.36 0.09 -3.67 -2.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.46 0.66 0.87 75.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.26 0.09 -3.83 -2.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.64 0.68 0.90 75.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.08 0.11 -5.02 -2.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.61 0.56 0.72 78.05 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 -0.01 10.00 -0.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.91 0.50 0.66 75.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.06 -14.63 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
LifestyleTravelPulse

Anguilla Earns Level 1 Notice From CDC, Launches New Tourism Campaign

Anguilla has received the CDC’s Level 1 classification, the lowest possible risk level for COVID-19, and the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has created the “Lose the Crowd, Find Yourself” campaign for the island nation’s official reopening. As of July 1, all visitors to Anguilla must be fully vaccinated for at...
TravelTravel Weekly

Intrepid Travel launches sustainable experiences in Europe

Intrepid Travel has unveiled new sustainable travel experiences designed to benefit local communities, thanks to an exclusive partnership with MEET (Mediterranean Experience of EcoTourism) Network Association. The association is a group of Mediterranean parks founded by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature which creates ecotourism products that support...