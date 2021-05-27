Cancel
Fox 5′s Kaitlyn Pratt, WSB’s Tim Andrews have first baby

By Rodney Ho
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fox 5 reporter and anchor Kaitlyn Pratt and WSB Radio host Tim Andrews Wednesday celebrated their first baby Gilbert. Pratt in February announced she was pregnant after her fourth in vitro treatment. Andrews wrote on Facebook: “I cannot express how thankful we both are for all your kind words and...

