Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, May 27

By Canadian Press
okotokstoday.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):. Alberta is reporting 513 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. Health officials say 538 people are in hospital with the virus and, of those, 150 are in intensive care. There are 10,017 active cases and 3,409 of...

www.okotokstoday.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
Brian Pallister
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine#U S Officials#Ontario#Health Officials#Company Officials#Chinese Officials#Albertans#Njoo#Oxford#Canadians#The Department Of Health#The Canadian Press#Covid 19 Developments#Covid 19 Today#York Region#Quebec#June#B C#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthsteelerslounge.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to drop as of Thursday, May 20

The new cases numbers coming after more than 10,000 tests were completed, giving the province a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent over the last day. Fully vaccinated Albertans no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms, the province's chief medical officer of health said Thursday. "If we all stay vigilant and do our part, just one more time, this might be the last long weekend when such sacrifices are necessary".
Pharmaceuticalsmedicalupdatenews.com

Latest Covid-19 vaccine and US reopening news

An online global vaccines summit hosted by Gavi and the government of Japan Wednesday has raised $2.4 billion, enabling the purchase of 1.8 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries participating in the COVAX initiative. Gavi alongside the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO...
Worldokotokstoday.ca

'Vigilant and cautious': Doctors group wants Alberta to cancel Calgary Stampede

EDMONTON — A doctors group has sent a letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urging him to cancel major summer events, including the Calgary Stampede, or postpone them until this fall. The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association's COVID-19 committee warns that Alberta's 'Open for Summer' plan that could see most...
Public Healththinkpol.ca

Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

OTTAWA — A summery weekend across much of Canada is bringing even better news as many parts of the country are reporting their smallest number of new COVID-19 infections in months. Ontario and Quebec are leading the way, reporting fewer than 900 new cases between them and their lowest numbers...
Public Healthvernonmatters.ca

Rollout of second COVID-19 vaccine doses in B.C. leads to busy month

VICTORIA — Health officials in British Columbia say they are gearing up for a busy month as the province works on the rollout of its second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a joint statement that 72.4 per cent of all adults in B.C. have received a first dose of a vaccine.
Public Healththereminder.ca

Quebec relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as Ontario accelerates reopening plan

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in much of Quebec today as Ontario announced that its reopening plan will be moved ahead by several days. The Ontario government says it will begin loosening restrictions on businesses and outdoor gatherings as of Friday. It had originally planned to begin the first step of the reopening plan on June 14.
Public Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Canada’s border agency urgently developing biometric plans in response to COVID-19

OTTAWA — Canada’s border agency is urgently looking to hire a global technology firm to help develop a biometric strategy in response to rapidly evolving issues including COVID-19. The Canada Border Services Agency issued a notice of procurement today inviting 15 firms to submit proposals for immediately setting up an Office of Biometrics and Identity Management.
Travelcaribbeannationalweekly.com

US Warns Against All Travel to Haiti with Level 4 Alert

The United States Department of State has issued a warning against all travel to Haiti with a Level 4 – “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and Covid-19″- alert. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

COVID spread declining; lockdown might not be tightened

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is relieved that the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has been kept below 15 percent for the last three consecutive days. It has been nearly one month since the state government announced a lockdown. It is hoped that if the rate of spread is gradually reduced at this level, the TPR can be brought down to less than 10 percent in three or four days, and further relaxations in lockdown restrictions can be allowed. — The TPR was 28.25 on May 8 when the lockdown started. On May 12, it rose again to 29.72. The Health Department estimates that the drop in TPR to less than 15 percent from that critical situation is a positive result of people deciding to stay home. While the TPR stood at 14.82 and 14.89 on Friday and Saturday respectively, it stood at 14.27 on Sunday.
Politicskenoraminerandnews.com

Letters to the editor — June 3

Open letter to mayor and council regarding future of Blue Heron site. The new owners of the recently demolished Blue Heron could have gone a different route. They could have submitted plans for approval to rebuild the existing non-conforming legal use building, even with modifications. Instead, the developers demolished the...
Healthfreenews.live

In Canada, an outbreak of an unknown disease was recorded

Doctors have discovered an outbreak of an unknown disease in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. This is reported by The New York Times. The first patients with a new set of neurological disorders appeared in the country in 2015, but by that time the number of cases had grown to fifty. Six deaths were also recorded. It is noteworthy that all the time, people living in only two coastal areas of New Brunswick became ill.