Fink honored with DAISY award at ALMH

LINCOLN – Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 and older. Vaccination clinics will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and from 6 to 8 a.m. Friday, May 21. Preregistration is required. The clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older. An appointment is required to participate in the vaccination clinics. Registration is now open and to make an appointment, visit ALMH.org, click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic banner. For those without internet access, call 217-605-6500. The call will go to voicemail and someone will call back when an appointment is available to schedule.