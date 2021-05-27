Fink honored with DAISY award at ALMH
LINCOLN – Lindsey Fink is the recipient of the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Fink was nominated by a patient at the nonprofit hospital to receive the award. In the nomination form, the patient wrote, "One of the nurses stands out as a shining star. Lindsey’s compassion, empathy and gentle manner was just what my son and I needed. She has a soft and soothing voice and is so comforting, always taking her time to talk with my son.”www.lincolncourier.com