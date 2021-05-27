Tom DeLonge thinks it’s funny when people impersonate “I Miss You”

It’s kind of a wonder how anyone on the Jackass cast hasn’t fallen to pieces yet since the injuries that each one of them has willingly or unwittingly sustained over the years should have left them crippled or dead long before now. But in this upcoming movie, which will be featured on Paramount+, the guys will be back pulling even sicker stunts than ever before, which is to say that they’ll be abusing themselves like never before. Seriously, the number of people that might wonder about how these guys are still breathing and staying upright has to be in the millions by now since Jackass has been around for quite a while and the guys have been doing things that even little kids wouldn’t do on a triple-dog-dare. This time around one of the crazier things that Steve-O is going to be doing will be allowing a doctor, dressed as a clown, to inject his spine with something that will actually paralyze him.