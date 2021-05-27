More milestones for Garvies Point development
It was a long time in the making, but the Glen Cove waterfront is now not only available for public use, it’s actually being used by residents for recreation. The road is open, sidewalks have been built and an esplanade and bike path stretches along the water, where cyclists, pedestrians and dog walkers are regularly out utilizing this resource. Earlier this year the dog park opened, and on Saturday, the playground officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony.www.liherald.com