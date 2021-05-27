Wilton Warrior Words: The Beauty of 06897

For the most part, our furry companions have endured the same isolation that we have over the past year; and with the change of seasons and a brighter outlook, Fido, Fifi, Felix, and friends are itching to get out, engage in some serious exercise, and see the sights. Fortunately, the Litchfield Hills are a pet-friendly place that welcomes four-leggers with open arms – to parks and campgrounds, hotels and inns, even restaurants, wineries, and distilleries (anybody have a St. Bernard?). So, if you’ve got a notion to explore, and want to bring your pet along on your travels, you won’t have any problems at all. Here are just a few of the many options in all categories (woof!).